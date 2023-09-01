City utilities office closed for training Sept. 7

The City of Great Falls utilities department is typically closed the first Thursday of the month until 10:15 a.m. for a staff meeting and departmental training.

For September 2023, the meeting and training schedule has been modified.

On Sept. 7, the staff meeting will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The office will be closed during this time.

During the office closure, payments can be placed in the dropboxes outside the Convention Center or beside the payment window, processed online or over the phone by calling 406-727-7660 option 1 to make a payment and then option 1 for a utility payment.

Calls directed to utilities customer service will roll to voicemail and messages will be returned in the order in which they are received. Messages will be returned as quickly as possible, but expect delays due to the increased call volume.

Questions may be directed to utilities customer service at 406-727-7660.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

