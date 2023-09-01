City to consider change order for new indoor aquatic facility

During their Sept. 5 meeting, City Commissioners will be asked to approve a change order for the new indoor aquatics and recreation center.

It will be the fourth change order on the project, totaling $588,052.50

The change includes:

adding a ridgefold gym divider: $2,973.59

adding acoustic panels: $143,629.55

adding tile work in pool areas: $2,055.01

adding a kiddie frog slide: $47,754.12

adding a splash pad: $393,828.35

decreasing site and excavation work: $2,188.12

The changes will be funded through the city’s formal fundraising campaign for the facility.

In November 2021, commissioners awarded a $18.3 million contract to Swank Construction.

In March 2022, commissioners approved a change order that reduced the cost by $244,655 by changing materials. That change didn’t affect amenities, but changed materials used for a cost savings, according to staff.

In July 2022, commissioners approved the second change order for $91,029.58 to address plan review and permit fees and structural enhancements.

In June 2023, commissioners approved a change order for $116,680.25 to address structural enhancements and added more amenities.

The new indoor aquatics and recreations center is 45,000 square feet of new construction, set to open in May 2024, that will include a recreation pool, lap pool, gym, fitness center, walking track, multipurpose room, party room, locker rooms, restrooms, child watch area, lobby, offices, storage and mechanical rooms at 900 29th St. S. in a potion of Lions Park.

The city received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense for the project that was identified in the 2016 Park and Recreation Master Plan. The city will match that with $10 million through the sale of bonds by the park district.

The facility will also meet military training needs for Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard.

Park and Recreation Director Steve Herrig told commissioners during a June 2023 commission meeting that staff would likely start formulating the fee structure in the fall, well ahead of the planned opening since they’ll want to start selling memberships beforehand.

