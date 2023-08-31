Neighborhood council meetings Sept. 4-14

Several neighborhood councils meet over the next two weeks.

Neighborhood Council 6 meets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Sunnyside Elementary School library.

Agenda items include council vacancy and neighborhood concerns.

Residents interested in filling the council vacancy must be registered voters living within the council boundaries and willing to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2023.

More information on NC6, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Riverview Elementary School music room.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the council’s Facebook page.

Agenda items include Facebook updates, committee reports, Skyline Park and Valley View parks fundraising, summer celebration recap and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC3, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include ice cream social recap, committee reports and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Meadowlark Elementary School library.

Agenda item includes public safety levy presentation and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the West Elementary School library.

Agenda items include public safety levy presentation and neighborhood concerns, council vacancies and neighborhood concerns.

Residents interested in filling the council vacancy must be registered voters living within the council boundaries and willing to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2023.

More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave, S.

Agenda items include Facebook page update, Neighborhood Watch, crime mapping report, Park and Recreation Board update and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Want to serve on a Neighborhood Council?

The deadline to file and have a candidate’s name on the ballot, residents can sill file as a write-in candidate until Sept. 5.

To file, submit the write-in candidate declaration of intent and oath of candidacy forms to the Cascade County Elections Office by 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

Neighborhood councils are on the Nov. 7 ballot.

