Russell Museum raised $5.4 million during summer sale event

The C.M. Russell Museum raised $5.4 million during their Russell Summer Sale held Aug. 16-19.

Money remaining after the artists and expenses are paid goes toward supporting museum events, acquisitions and staffing.

Numerous pieces of art by various artists were sold during the event, but there were five significant pieces, according to the museum:

Piegans (oil) by Charles M. Russell : $2,650,000

: $2,650,000 Hunter’s Rest (watercolor) by Charles M. Russell : $375,000

: $375,000 Cavalry Mounts for the Brave (watercolor and gouache) by Charles M. Russell : $300,000

: $300,000 Friend Mose Kaufman (letter – June 15, 1926) by Charles M. Russell : $250,000

: $250,000 Governor’s Son (oil) by Joseph Henry Sharp (oil) – $70,000

Complete sales results can be found on the museum website.

“The Russell is inspired by the one-and-only artist and storyteller Charlie Russell and in addition to the auction itself, there are happenings for all ages and any who love art and the western lifestyle, including: a preview event, a quick finish, and an educational symposium. Glimpse into the past, experience today’s artistic expressions of the West, and join in the future of Charlie’s western art legacy,” according to the museum.

While The Russell has been held in August for the last three years, the museum is moving the event back to its traditional March schedule during Western Art Week, March 14-16, 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

