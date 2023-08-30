County releases 2023 fair numbers

Updated at 5:25 p.m. Aug. 30.

Cascade County released the numbers for the 2023 Montana State Fair.

The fair was July 28-Aug. 5 and generated $1,942,060 in total revenue.

The food concessionaires grossed $979,609, according to an Aug. 30 county release.

County approves entertainment contracts for state fair

The Mighty Thomas Carnival provided rides and games for the 30th year at the fair and grossed $809,982 this year, down from the previous two years.

In 2021, County Commissioners approved a five-year contract with the Mighty Thomas Carnival for fair rides, sideshows, carnival games and concessions on the grounds for the Montana State Fair at Montana Expo Park.

The 2020 fair is included in the contract though it was cancelled due to COVID-19 and the contract covers fairs for 2021-2024.

County approves horse racing contract

In the contract, the carnival agrees to present rides with an hourly passenger capacity of at least 80 percent of those at the 2019 fair.

The carnival agrees to pay the fair 35 percent of gross ride ticket sales, net of applicable sales taxes, up to $350,000 in sales; and 40 percent of those sales over $350,000, according to the contract. The carnival also agrees to pay 10 percent of ticket gross of up to two “extreme” rides and the designation of “extreme” will be mutually agreed upon by both parties, according to the contract.

County approves use of new talent booking firm for state fair

In July, commissioners approved a $594,050 contract with NesteLive! for the night concerts at the 2023 fair.

Neste Live is the talent booking agency for the county’s fair this year and the night shows include Chris Janson, Toby Mac, Josh Turner, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, The Commodores and AWOLNATION.

County releases 2022 fair numbers

Susan Shannon, Expo Park manager, told The Electric that night show revenues were $525,900.

Shannon said she’s estimating this year’s fair expenses to come in at $1,919,145.

This year’s fair had 76,055 total paid guests and total fair gate admission revenue was $424,928, according to the county.

Attendance for the four-night PRCA Big Sky Pro Rodeo was 8,449.

