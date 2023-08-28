ICBM test launch set for Sept. 5

An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for Sept. 5 from 11:47 p.m. to Sept. 6, 5:47 a.m. Pacific Time from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

“The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent,” according to AFGSC.

Air Force conducts ICBM test launch with Malmstrom crew

The missile and launch crew for the Sept. 5 test are from F.E. Warren AFB in Wyoming.

The missiles and launch crews rotate between the three ICBM bases, including Malmstrom AFB, for the test launches.

Air Force conducts ICBM test launch

This test is routine and was scheduled years in advance. Consistent with previous test launches, this ICBM test launch will validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system, according to AFGSC.

In accordance with standard procedures, the United States has transmitted a pre-launch notification pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct, and notified the Russian government in advance, per our existing bi-lateral obligations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

