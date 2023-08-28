First Peoples Buffalo Jump transitioning to winter hours

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will switch to winter operating hours beginning Sept. 11.

From Sept. 11 through April 8, the Visitor Center and park entrance gates will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12-4 p.m. The visitor center and gates will be closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and on state and federal holidays.

Year-round walk-in access to the park is allowed from sunrise to sunset. Walk-in parking is available outside the upper area gates and the north trailhead. The gates at the top of the jump may be closed during deep snow events.

For information on upcoming park events, visit the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park’s Facebook page, contact Clark Carlson-Thompson, park manager, 406-866-2217, or website.

