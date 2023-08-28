Business Bites: Taco del Sol closing; Mi Rancho moving; Real Deals sale; ag tour; Cassiopeia event; disc golf course open

Taco del Sol

The owners of Taco del Sol, Thom Trunkle and Kelly Keilman, are closing the downtown restaurant at 16 6th St. S. on Sept. 15.

They’ve operated the Montana-based franchise restaurant for 15 years in downtown Great Falls.

“It’s certainly bittersweet,” Trunkle said in a release. “I can’t express enough how much we’ll miss the entire experience— from our incredibly loyal customers and staff to the other downtown business owners, restauranteurs, vendors and residents. It’s been a great 15 years!”

Business Bites: Touch-A-Truck; Ginger Day; author events; NWGF survey; Luminaria Walk; Nitro Creamery; OverHere Consulting; mental health training; Circus on Ice; Alumni Club lawsuit; Expo Park roof project

An opportunity to sell the business recently came up and the owners said the timing seemed right to step down from the business.

“You always second guess yourself, but putting the building on the market eventually led to the thinking of also selling the franchise,” Trunkle said.

“It’s been inspiring to see downtown Great Falls continue to develop into the destination location that it has,” Trunkle said. “Much of that is due in part to the Downtown Great Falls Association, invested building and business owners—they’ve all done a terrific job and it’s been great to have been part of that! I would be remiss to not express a huge debt of gratitude to all of our customers, staff members, vendors and our franchise partner in Missoula. They’ve all made the journey that much more memorable.”

The building and adjoining parking lot are currently listed through Dascoulias Realty Group and the franchise will be offered for sale later this fall, according to the owners.

Business Bites: Play It Again Sports; local grants; GFPS job fair; Fox Farm Zip Trip closed; Alliance for Youth craft fair; Touro opening; new welding program; Second Saturday at The History Museum

The property is listed separately, but can be combined with the business. Interested buyers should contact listing agent Jennifer Newmack at 406-925-2277 for more information.

Anyone with unused Taco del Sol Great Falls gift certificates may mail them to Taco del Sol Great Falls, P.O. Box 3065 Great Falls, MT 59401 for redemption. Include your name, telephone number and mailing address. For questions, email tdsgfmt@gmail.com.

The last week leading up to their closure will be “part party, part wake,” Trunkle said. “For sure, we’ll have all kinds of specials, blowouts and farewells…it’ll be tough to say goodbye to so many special people and memories.”

Mi Rancho

Mi Rancho has closed their location at 1220 10th St. S. and are moving to the Travelodge hotel space downtown on the 200 block of Central Avenue.

Marc Barragan of the restaurant’s parent company said their lease ends on Aug. 31 and the mall didn’t want to renew, so both the restaurant and casino have to close by the end of the month.

Business Bites: Pizza Hut closes westside location; Korean Cup Bop open; American Bar reopens; downtown events; Paris Gibson Square wine tasting; UP adding health concentrations; GFDA awards; new Carnivorium open; Touro ribbon cutting; construction updates

Barragan said they’re hoping to open their new downtown location at the end of September or early October.

There’s Holiday Village Mall lawsuit against Ross Dress for Less over using the lot to build a new Texas Roadhouse is still pending, according to the mall’s lawyers and court documents.

Bloom and Bean

Bloom and Bean has moved their floral operation to Be Loved at 18 5th St. S.

The owner is looking for a new location to reopen with both coffee and the florist.

Business Bites: Linda Michaels gets grant; The Wild Hare happy hour, brunch; Baatz building cleanup meeting; new bar; Rib and Chop progressing; The Gibson opening; TroyStrong blood drive

Real Deals

The Real Deals owner, Monique Meehan, said they’re in the process of selling the store to a new owner who will start with new inventory.

Cassiopeia author event

Cassiopeia Books is hosting Ken Robison on Sept. 7 to discuss his latest book, Historic Tales of Fort Benton.

Future of Ag Tour

The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Future of Ag Tour on Sept. 7

Register here.

Disc Golf

The Electric City Disc Golf Club completed installation of the new SilverThorn Disc Golf Course at Wadsworth park earlier this month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

