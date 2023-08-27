Sunday Reads: Aug. 27
Here’s this week’s reading list. Hope everyone had a lovely weekend!
The Economist: Why was RICO, a mafia-targeting act, used to charge Donald Trump?
The New York Times: U.S. consumers are showing signs of stress, retailers say
Route Fifty: Prevention pays off: How one city may soon end family homelessness
Reuters: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in ‘a different phase’
Associated Press: Maui County sues power company, saying utility did not turn off electricity during deadly wildfires
The Washington Post: State lawmakers move to ban Chinese land ownership near military bases
Kansas Reflector: Sheriff’s office agrees to destroy evidence obtained from raid on Kansas newspaper
Chicago Tribune: Illinois seeks to eliminate food deserts with grant program
Associated Press: North Carolina governor vetoes election bill, sparking override showdown with GOP supermajority
L.A. Times: Sushi-loving Japan scrambles to save its fishing industry
State Scoop: Police real-time crime centers are becoming data powerhouses
The Texas Tribune: Will Texas’ new fentanyl awareness curriculum for public schools succeed where other anti-drug messaging failed?
The Economist: Prigozhin’s death shows that Russia is a mafia state
The Washington Post: American democracy is cracking. These forces help explain why.
Associated Press: Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation and the Texas power grid
The Washington Post: Army doctor faces scrutiny in one of the U.S. military’s largest sex abuse investigations in recent memory
The Atlantic: David Brooks: The new old age
The Washington Post: This french fry boomtown is a climate change winner. But for how long?
Hakai Magazine: Why Alaska gave an uninhabited island to a bunch of cows
The Atlantic: What we lose when we lose DVDs
The Washington Post: 5,000 pilots suspected of hiding major health issues. Most are still flying.
The Washington Post: Opinion: My university might cut humanities. I’m frustrated, angry — and afraid.