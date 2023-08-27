Shakespeare in the Parks in Gibson Park on Aug. 28

The Great Falls Public Library is hosting Montana Shakespeare in the Parks and their performance of The Three Musketeers at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 in Gibson Park.

“A swashbuckling tale filled with action and adventure, The Three Musketeers will enthrall all generations of audience members as they get swept away to 17th century France, following a young hero’s journey as he embarks to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a Musketeer. Adapted by Robert Kauzlaric, this play is sure to delight audiences of all ages. This is the company’s first year producing The Three Musketeers,” according to a release.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks works to preserve the cultural traditions of theatre and literature through live, free performances every summer across the Intermountain West, according to the group.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is an outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture and was founded 51 years ago on the belief that Shakespeare belongs to everyone. The accomplished company of performers, designers, and staff work tirelessly to connect communities, many of which are rural, to the arts in local parks and public spaces free of charge, providing a reach and accessibility that is unmatched by any other program of its nature in the country.

