Neighborhood councils holding public safety town halls
All nine Great Falls neighborhood councils are hosting public safety town halls.
The town halls will include information on the current state of public safety from the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, city attorney’s office and Municipal Court.
They will also explain the impacts of the passage or failure of the levy.
The Nov. 7 ballot includes a $21.17 million public safety infrastructure bond and a separate $10.7 million public safety operations levy.
The meetings are open to the public.
- Neighborhood Council 1: 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Meadowlark School library, 2204 Fox Farm Road
- Neighborhood Council 2: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at West Elementary School library, 1205 1st Ave. N.W.
- Neighborhood Council 8: 6 p.m. Sept. 21 Great Falls Prerelease Center Women’s Annex, 1019 15th St. N.
- Neighborhood Council 4: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.
- Neighborhood Council 6: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Sunnyside School library, 1800 19th St. S.
- Neighborhood Council 3: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Riverview School music room, 100 Smelter Ave. N.W.
- Neighborhood Council 7: 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Civic Center, Gibson Room, 2 Park Drive S.
- Neighborhood Council 9: 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at First Church of Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S., parking lot entrance
- Neighborhood Council 5: 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center conference room, 3000 15th Ave. S.
- Council of Councils: 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Civic Center, Gibson Room, 2 Park Drive S.
