Business Bites: Touch-A-Truck; Ginger Day; author events; NWGF survey; Luminaria Walk; Nitro Creamery; OverHere Consulting; mental health training; Circus on Ice; Alumni Club lawsuit; Expo Park roof project

Touch-A-Truck

The Junior League of Great Falls is hosting their third annual Touch-A-Truck on Aug. 26.

The event is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 100 to 600 blocks of Central Avenue.

This event is free for all attendees.

Ginger Day

Ginger Day is back to celebrate those fiery redheads in our lives.

Created by local redheads for their birthdays, it’s just a fun time to celebrate all things ginger.

This year, the event is Aug. 26, plus Ginger Trivia at Magpie on Aug. 24.

Ginger Day 2023 includes:

Strawberry blonde frose at Elevation

10 cent ginger candies at Pizazz

The Red Head Pizza at Fire: red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, red onion, roasted red pepper, and goat cheese. It’s Fire!

mimosas and carrot cupcakes from Cakes by Carr at The Blue Rose with 25 percent off purchases for gingers

Teriyaki Madness will be featuring Orange Spicy Chicken: “our chicken, marinated in our house made teriyaki sauce and grilled until tender and perfect. Then wok-tossed and stir fried in our house made spicy sauce and our orange sauce until sweet, spicy and irresistible. Much like most gingers.”

Cassiopeia Books

Cassiopeia Books is hosting an event with Montana author Maggie Anderson at 6 p.m. Aug. 29.

She’ll be discussing her book, Between a Rock and a Hard Place, a memoir detailing living with her husband’s Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Library author reading

The Great Falls Public Library is hosting an author reading and discussion with Marc Johnson at 6 p.m. Sept. 12.

Johnson will read from and discuss his newest book, Mansfield and Dirksen: Bipartisan Giants of the Senate.

The book is a study of politics but also an analysis of different approaches to leadership, this is a portrait of a U.S. Senate that no longer exists—one in which two leaders, while exercising partisan political responsibilities, could still come together to pass groundbreaking legislation—and a reminder of what is possible, according to the library.

Cassiopeia Books will be on hand to sell copies of the book.

OverHere Consulting

OverHere Consulting is celebrating 10 years as a small business in downtown Great Falls.

They’re hosting a celebration at 2 p.m. Aug. 24 in the events center of the Times Square building.

Luminaria Walk

The River’s Edge Trail Luminaria Walk is 7-11 p.m. Aug. 25.

More than 1,000 hand decorated paper bags filled with sand and tea lights will line the trail on a loop from Gibson Park across the Central Avenue bridge to West Bank Park and over the 10th Street bridge.

During the event, people can stroll the loop listening to music and grab food from local vendors. People can start walking anywhere along the loop and walk any distance.

The River’s Edge Trail Foundation board members continue to improve the 57-mile long trail with private funds and grants. The trail follows both banks of the Missouri past five dams and reservoirs and four natural waterfalls. The trail has 19 trailheads, 15 bridges, 6 tunnels and 13 underpasses, with new projects always in the works.

If you would like to be involved or volunteer, contact Becky Nelson at beckynmt@gmail.com or 406-899-8642.

The organizers are looking for help beginning at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25 to scoop sand in luminaria bags and place them on the trail. They’ll be meeting at the Gibson Park bandshell. They’re also looking for help beginning at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 26 to pick up the luminarias, meeting in Gibson Park.

For updates on the Luminaria Walk and other events check out the River’s Edge Trail Foundation website.

Nitro Creamery

Nitro Creamery is planning to open in mid-September at 1900 4th Ave. N.E., Suite 2.

The creamery will offer custom made ice cream, fresh fruit smoothies and acai bowls.

Upland Foundations LLC

Upland Foundations LLC has begun operations in Great Falls.

NeighborWorks Great Falls survey

NeighborWorks Great Falls is working with local residents to assess the strengths and needs of our community to help strengthen neighborhoods.

“Together, we can have a positive impact on creating safer, more vibrant communities,” according to NWGF.

NWGF has randomly selected residents from 5th Avenue North to 5th Avenue South, and from the river to 15th Street to receive this survey and provide their feedback.

There are three ways to submit your response:

complete the survey and mail back with the pre-paid postage

complete the survey and drop it off at the NeighborWorks office at 509 1st Ave. S.

follow this link to complete the survey online or use the QR code on NWGF’s Facebook page

Submit by Sept. 15 to receive a $10 downtown gift card and be entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards or one of two $500 Visa gift cards.

Mental health training

The Great Falls Public Library is hosting a full day of Mental Health First Aid from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28.

Space is limited and registration is required by emailing smcintyre@greatfallslibrary.org or calling 406-453-0349.

Mental Health First Aid is a skills-based training course that teaches participants about mental health and substance-use issues. Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. In the Mental Health First Aid course, you learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help.

Circus on Ice

Circus on Ice is coming to Montana Expo Park on Sept. 6 with show times at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“An elegant ballet on ice combined with magnificent traditional circus acts! It is a magical performance for all ages,” according to the show.

More information and tickets available here.

Alumni Club

A lawsuit has been filed in relation to former partners who own the Alumni Club.

In mid-August, Alumni Club, Inc. filed suit against Dennis Stefani.

Stefani is a minority shareholder of the Alumni Club Inc.’s issued stock and a member of the board of directors.

Stefani was the owner of a liquor license that in 2017 was nearing forfeiture under state law because it had been inactive for nearly a year, according to the lawsuit.

Stefani approached one of the owners of the Alumni Club to open the bar and casino in what was then the vacant VFW property at 601 3rd Ave. N.W., according to the lawsuit.

They entered into an agreement to purchase the liquor license, according to the lawsuit.

In 2020, the state issued a notice against the Alumni Club that it was suspected of allowing Stefani a role in the gambling operation when he wasn’t registered with the state.

The Alumni Club settled with the state, according to the suit.

The first manager of the Alumni Club embezzled $132,555 from the business in 2018 and 2019, followed by a lack of business during COVID, rendering the owners unable to make payments on the original contract of sale for the liquor license, according to the lawsuit.

The amended the original sale contract for the liquor license in 2021 and in May 2023, entered a buy-sell agreement with Brown Family Entertainment to sell the liquor license and the property at 601 3rd Ave. N.W., according to the lawsuit.

Stefani didn’t place funds related to the sale of the liquor license into escrow as required to close on the sale of the license and the property, according to court documents.

The Alumni Club owners are suing Stefani for breach of contract.

The Brown family is still working to purchase the property and license, according to the family.

Expo Park roofing project

Cascade County is accepting bids for the construction of multiple new roofs at Montana Expo Park.

The project consists of: tearing off on multiple roofs of the existing single-ply membranes, coverboard, metal roof edging and copings, ballast (where applicable), flashing and walkway pads; installation of a new 60mil single-ply Hypalon membrane roof to include additional insulation, secondary drain installation, coverboard, roof edging and copings, flashing and walkway pads, according to the county.

There will be an additive alternate portion of the project that includes the demolition and replacement of the standing seam metal barrel roof, according to the county.

The area of roof demolition and replacement is approximately 96,000 S.F (including barrel roof area).

Contract documents including design and the project manual are available online, the Great Falls Builders Exchange at 325 2nd St. S., or TD&H Engineering at 1800 River Drive N.

Bids are due Sept. 26.

