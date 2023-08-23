TDS starts construction on new fiber network

TDS Telecommunications LLC has kicked off construction on its fiber-to-the-home network in Great Falls.

The Wisconsin-based company was recently granted design and permit approval from the city on the network that will ultimately connect nearly 30,000 homes and businesses across the community, according to a release.

TDS is working with CEC Facilities Group out of Texas to construct the network.

When the fiber network is complete, TDS will deliver up to 8-gig internet speeds for businesses and residents, along with a variety of phone and digital TV options, according to the company.

Area residents can visit TDSFiber.com to register for service, monitor the progress of the build and sign up for notifications about the new service.

TDS is also building its fiber network in Helena, Helena Valley, Butte, Missoula and Billings.

The company has hired 83 people in Montana over the last two years and open positions are available here.

