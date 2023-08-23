County Commission approves storage facility project

County Commissioners approved plans for the construction of a storage facility off Highway 89 during their Aug. 22 meeting.

The applicant, Triple Tree Engineering/ MaxMont lnvestments, LLC, is planning a storage facility for large trailers, RVs and boats.

They’re planning two 40-foot by 600-foot pole style buildings with open fronts and gravel floors containing 50 storage units per building and approximately 100 outdoor storage spaces.

The buildings will be 24,000-square-feet.

County zoning board approves two projects; denies feedlot variance

Kienna Owen-Quinata, the county planner on the project, said that the developer has secured a temporary approach permit from the Montana Department of Transportation.

Tyler Maxwell, the property owner, said that they’re planning to add a turn lane.

The buildings won’t require water or sewer, according to the planning department.

Commissioner Jim Larson said that he drives the road every day and doesn’t think it’s the best place for a storage facility, but since it’s met the conditions and secures the necessary permits, he was in favor.

Maxwell said that they’ll install a security system and that they’ll have a large stormwater retention pond on the property.

