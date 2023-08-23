County approves process for acquiring, managing public property

Cascade County Commissioners voted unanimously during an Aug. 22 meeting to adopt a resolution related to the acquisition, transfer and management of county property.

The 2017 Legislature passed a bill that revised several code provisions on the disposal of county property and also added a requirement for counties to hold a public hearing prior to adopting a resolution on the process for acquiring, transferring and managing county real property and buildings.

The law has been in effect since 2017, but the county hadn’t needed to pass such a resolution until recently, according to the county attorney’s office.

County, agencies discussing details for potential use of Black Eagle site for Children’s Museum

The county has recently been approached about the potential lease or sale of county real property, necessitating the adoption of such a resolution.

Commissioners held the public hearing during their Aug. 22 meeting and there was no comment on the resolution.

County approves rezone for Black Eagle site eyed for future Children’s Museum home

Commissioner Joe Briggs told The Electric that the potential use of the Stray Moose building in Black Eagle for The Children’s Museum of Montana was one property for which the county had been approached, as well as several parcels that had been taken for tax deed that the county wants to sell, so they needed to adopt the resolution as a step in that process.

Commissioner Jim Larson said that “since I’ve been here, we have problems transferring property or making acquisitions or management. This will help us do a lot of business we haven’t been able to in the past. I’m highly in favor.”

