GFPS board approves new fee, one increase for labs

Great Falls Public Schools requires fees for certain courses and labs.

During their Aug. 21 meeting, the school board approved a $5 increase to the fee for the fashion design and constructions classes and a $15 fee for the new introduction to anatomy and physiology class at Great Falls High School.

The district has fees for certain courses to provide additional materials outside what is available in the district budgets, Heather Hoyer, assistant superintendent for secondary education, told the board.

The fees cover consumables that are needed for students annually, she said.

The district has support through the Montana Advanced Opportunities Act to offset some associated costs for those courses.

Other than the two courses, all lab and course fees remain the same for the upcoming school year.

Hoyer told the board that the district has programs available to cover the course or lab costs for families that can’t afford it so the fee isn’t an educational barrier.

