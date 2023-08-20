Sunday Reads: Aug. 20
Happy weekend Great Falls. Enjoy the cooler weather and get out to see the new murals installed downtown over the last week.
Associated Press: Montana climate trial: Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind trial
The Economist: China’s deepening property crisis threatens trouble
Associated Press: Utilities begin loading radioactive fuel into a second new reactor at Georgia nuclear plant
Reuters: California probes ‘pharmacy deserts’ in Kroger’s Albertsons deal-sources
The Economist: Russia will struggle to cope with a sinking rouble
Post and Courier: Charleston school district sues Meta, TikTok over student mental health crisis
Seattle Times: Book battles are raging nationwide. A WA library could be nation’s first to close
Louisville Public Media: JCPS to bring some students back Friday after transportation debacle
NBC News: Cute videos, but little evidence: Police say Amazon Ring isn’t much of a crime fighter
Associated Press: Feds raise concerns about long call center wait times as millions dropped from Medicaid
The New York Times: The Instagram account that shattered a California high school
The Economist: What makes ultra-processed foods so bad for your health?
The Atlantic: The sriracha shortage is a very bad sign
The Washington Post: Water shortages in Iraq lead to the disappearance of amber rice
The Economist: How dangerous is tranq, the new drug sweeping America?
The Atlantic: America’s mixed-signals economy
Kansas Reflector: Marion County Record publishes in defiance of police raid — and gets seized property back
Stateline: Couch, car or curb: Defining which young person is ‘homeless’ affects aid state by state
L.A. Times: California trees are dying at an accelerated pace
Reuters: Air travel boom creates crosswinds for air cargo
L.A. Times: L.A. Fashion Institute students left in lurch after surprise proposed merger with Arizona State
NPR: New York City officially bans TikTok on all government devices
Bloomberg CityLab: How bad has ride-hailing been for cities?
Stateline: Pot smell and safety concerns ignite disputes over public smoking
Route Fifty: ‘IGNITE’ing an educational fire in U.S. jails
The Denver Post: Should Denver have a night mayor?