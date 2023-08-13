Sunday: Aug. 13

Billings Gazette: Rilie Tané repaints old ghost signs for Coke and ice company

Associated Press: U.S. judge blocks new Illinois law allowing state to penalize anti-abortion counseling centers

The Star Tribune: New law lets Minn. churches help homeless people by building tiny homes on property

Reuters: U.S. inflation cooling as consumer prices rise moderately again

Associated Press: Fargo challenges new North Dakota law, seeking to keep local ban on home gun sales

KTVQ: ‘Human dignity kind of thing’: Downtown Billings installs first public restroom

Kansas Reflector: Police stage ‘chilling’ raid on Marion County newspaper, seizing computers, records and cellphones

The New York Times: Can the four-day workweek start with restaurants?

The Washington Post: Virginia educator describes confronting 6-year-old after he shot his teacher

Associated Press: COVID-19 took a toll on heart health and doctors are still grappling with how to help

ProPublica: Social media could be contributing to more violence among young people

Associated Press: Rising flood risks threaten many water and sewage treatment plants across the U.S.

FERN and New Republic: Why are we paying for crop failures in the desert?

Washington State Standard: The newest form of school discipline: Kicking kids out of class and into virtual learning

The Economist: Joe Biden’s China strategy is not working

Reuters: UPDATE 1-Smithfield Foods closing 35 hog farm sites in Missouri

The Washington Post: Indian boarding school survivors share stories of sexual abuse, trauma

The New York Times: Climate change confounds farmers

Food and Environmental Reporting Network: More states are incentivizing schools to buy local food

L.A. Times: L.A. barbecue restaurants and owners react to Proposition 12

The Economist: Western values are steadily diverging from the rest of the world’s

The Washington Post: Walrus calf rescued in Alaska get round the clock cuddles

The New York Times: Read your way through Appalachia

The Economist: Why life begins at 46

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

