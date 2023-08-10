MDT conducting bridge inspection Aug. 14-17

The Montana Department of Transportation will be conducting a bridge inspection on the 10th Avenue South Bridge, commonly known as the Warden Eastbound Bridge, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14-17, weather permitting.

Traffic control will be in place during the inspection.

Motorists can expect single-lane closures, reduced speeds of 35 miles per hour and flaggers throughout the project area.

During working hours, the left lane will be closed on Aug. 14, and the right lane will be closed Aug.15-17.

Traffic control will also be in place on River Road beneath the bridge on Aug. 17, while crews inspect over the roadway.

Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and adjust their travel time when passing through the project area. Please watch for inspection vehicles and workers on the bridge.

The public is can contact Great Falls Bridge Inspection Supervisor William Lay at 406-455-8323 for more information.

