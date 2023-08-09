City pools closing for the season this month

Jaycee and Water Tower neighborhood pools will close for the season at the end of day on Aug. 13.

Electric City Water Park will close the Flow Rider/Lazy River on Aug. 20 for the season.

The Mitchell Pool at the water park is open through Aug. 24.

Hours of operation for the neighborhood pools are 1-5:45 p.m. daily depending on staffing and weather.

Hours of operation for the Electric City Water Park are 12-6 p.m. daily dependent on staffing and weather.

Neighborhood pools cost $3 per youth ages 3-17 and $ per adult.

The Electric City Water Park is $6 per youth and $9 per adult.

From Aug. 21-24, the water park rates drop to $3 per youth and $5 per adult when the Flow Rider/Lazy River is closed for the season.

Drool in the Pool is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26 with Park and Rec and the Great Falls Animal Shelter.

The event includes paw print paintings and games.

All dogs are required to have proof of vaccination to include rabies, parvo and distemper. Vaccination documents can be paper or digital copies and no exceptions will be made, according to the city.

For more information, visit the Great Falls Park and Recreation website or call 406-771-1265.

