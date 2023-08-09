During their Aug. 1 meeting, City Commissioners unanimously approved a labor agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union No. 233.

The union consists of four employees across two departments, planning and public works.

The agreement runs July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.

City approves labor agreement

The new agreement increased meal reimbursements to $15 per meal, according to city documents.

Longevity pay was bargained to begin after five years of service with a cap after 25 years but the longevity amounts didn’t change.

The job titles of asset management/technical support specialist and water plant operations foreman no longer exist and were removed from the agreement documents.

City approves two labor agreements

Code inspector and master electrician hourly rates will be the same as the code inspector has to be a master electrician. The pay schedule reflects a cost of living increase of five percent for each year of the contract, according to the city.

The cost of living increase in the agreement for the current fiscal year is an increased cost to the city of $17,700.

The increase for the second year of the contract is an estimated $18,600 in additional cost for the city for a total of $36,300 over the contract term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

