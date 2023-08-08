County approves $1.2 million road repair contract

County Commissioners voted unanimously during their Aug. 8 meeting to approve a $1,221,310.50 contract to Unites Materials to repair Ulm/Vaught Road.

The county previously hired TD&H Engineering to plan, design and oversee construction of the pavement preservation and overlay project.

The project includes a plant mix paving overlay, paint striping and other repair work, according to county public works.

County roadwork begins April 3

The project was advertised in the paper and construction bid packets were available at the TD&H and Great Falls Builders Exchange offices, according to county public works.

The county received one bid, which was opened June 22.

County studying landslide area on Lower River Road

The sole bid from United Materials included a bid price of $813,286.50 for the first phase and $408,024 for the second phase, according to county documents.

County requests fuel tax funds for road work

Staff recommended approving the construction contract.

Les Payne, county public works director, told commissioners it was common to receive only one bid, often from United Materials, for county road projects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

