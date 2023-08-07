Malmstrom holding base wide exercise on Aug. 10

The 341st Missile Wing will be conducting a base wide training exercise Aug. 10 at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The exercise is an opportunity for multiple agencies to practice contingency operations in response to a simulated incident on base.

Visitors should expect delays at the gates, facility lockdowns, and traffic detours on base.

There may also be increased alarms, sirens, notifications, and security measures during the exercise.

Any questions can be directed to the 341st Missile Wing Public Affairs office at 406-731-4050.

