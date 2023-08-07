Back to School clinic is Aug. 9 at Montana ExpoPark

The Cascade City-County Health Department and Great Falls Clinic Hospital are hosting a back to school clinic on Aug. 9 in the Pacific Steel and Recycling Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark.

The event is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes sport physicals and immunizations to get students ready for the school year, which begins Aug. 30 and the first sports practices begin Aug. 11.

Sports physicals will be provided by the Great Falls Clinic Hospital and $30 is billed to your insurance.

For those without insurance, the cost to patients is $15 and Care Van has partnered to cover the other half, according to CCHD.

CCHD will be providing various immunizations for children and adolescents, including:

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Pertussis (whooping cough)

Diphtheria

Meningitis

Tetanus

Varicella (chicken pox)

Human papilloma virus (HPV)

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

All immunizations will be billed to your insurance provider. If you do not have insurance and cannot pay out-of-pocket, the costs are covered by Care Van. No one will be turned away for inability to pay, according to CCHD.

Please bring an insurance card, if you have one, and a photo ID. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

“Getting your family caught up on any overdue immunizations isn’t just needed to attend public school, it is vital to prevent the resurgence of dangerous illnesses once considered eradicated,” Abigail Hill, Cascade County health officer, said in a release. “We are excited to be able to partner with the Great Falls Clinic and Care Van each year to provide shots and physicals in one convenient location, and we hope all parents in the community will take advantage of it.”

Wait times are typically longest at the beginning of the event. The Four Seasons Arena concessions stand will be open during the clinic.

If you are unable to attend the clinic Aug. 9, all immunizations are also available by appointment at CCHD during normal business hours. Call 406-454-6950 to schedule an appointment.

CCHD will also be holding flu immunization clinics throughout September and October, beginning with a drive-through clinic on Sept. 20 and a walk-in clinic Sept. 27. Local businesses may contact CCHD to arrange for on-site flu immunizations for staff.

