2023 PRCA Big Sky Pro Rodeo at Montana Expo Park on Aug. 4.

Photos by Jake England for The Electric.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association sanctioned Big Sky Pro Rodeo is part of the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit.

The Great Fall event hosts National Finals Rodeo title holders, as well as upcoming NFR qualifiers.

The rodeo was held Aug. 2-5 in conjunction with the 91st Montana State Fair.

