GFPD responding to incident in Valley View area

The Great Falls Police Department is responding to an incident in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue Northwest.

The high risk unit has been deployed and the department’s MRAP armored vehicle has now arrived on scene.

According to GFPD, officers were attempting to serve a search warrant.

Officers evacuated nearby residences as a precaution.

Those in the area may hear flashbangs and officers speaking over the intercom, according to GFPD.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

