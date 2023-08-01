MDT seeking comment on Belt road repair project

The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to repair and stabilize the roadside slope on Montana Highway 331, commonly known as Castner Street, in Belt.

The project is located north of the intersection with 5th Street North.

Proposed work includes slope stabilization and restoration work. Drainage improvements may be included. Stone from the current retaining wall may be utilized in reconstructing the slope. The purpose of the project is to prevent future erosion damage, according to MDT.

The project construction is tentatively planned for 2025 depending on completion of design and availability of funds.

Right-of-way acquisition or temporary construction permits will likely be required for this project. Relocation of utilities may also be necessary. MDT staff will contact affected landowners prior to survey work. Landowners may be contacted again prior to construction regarding temporary permits, according to MDT.

Public comments may be submitted online or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Note that comments are for project UPN 10393000.

The Belt webcam can be viewed here.

The public is encouraged to contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer James Combs at 406-454-5900 or Project Design Engineer Chris Ward at 406-454-5894 with questions or comments about the project.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Montana Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

