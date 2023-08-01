Library receives election invoice

The Great Falls Public Library received its invoice for the levy election on July 28.

The library levy election was June 6.

Clerk and Recorder Sandra Merchant sent the invoice by email at 4:34 p.m. July 28.

The library’s fiscal year closed June 30.

The invoice total was $41,314.54.

The library will process and pay the invoice using existing dollars in the library fund, according to Director Susie McIntyre.

The library fund is a mixture of city, county and state funds and the bulk of the revenue in that fund comes from property tax payments.

City policy requires the library to keep at least 22 percent in the library fund as a reserve to cover any unexpected costs and to ensure cash flow between tax payments, which are generally paid in November and June.

McIntyre said they never received a written estimate for their June 6 election but we’re given a verbal estimate of $45,000 to $48,000.

Earlier in July, the library closed its civil case against Merchant in district court.

