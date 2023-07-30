City to consider final plat of next West Ridge phase

During their Aug. 1 meeting, City Commissioners will consider the final plat of West Ridge phase 10.

In mid-July, the city planning board reviewed the request and recommended that commissioner approve the final plat, with certain conditions.

The property is 12.62 acres located along 42nd Avenue Northeast between the Thaniel Addition and 4th Street Northeast.

The phase 10 subdivision is part of a planned 11-phase development that is being platted over a number of years.

Commissioners approved the annexation of the entire property in 2015 and assigned R-3 single0family high density zoning.

In 2017, the developer asked to change the zoning to planned unit development so they could build two-unit townhomes.

City Commission holding public hearing on next West Ridge phase [2022]

In October of 2022, commissioner amended the PUD to allow the developer to construct four-plex multi-family units.

The preliminary plat was approved in the fall and since that time, the developer received permits to initiate construction of public utilities and the street network.

Now the developer is ready to file the final plat and start selling lots for development, according to the staff report.

Phase 10 of the West Ridge development will include single family homes, two-unit townhomes and four-plex multi-family units.

City board recommends approval of next West Ridge housing phase [2022]

This phase will create 40 new lots with 70 total dwelling units, according to city staff.

The lots range from 8,417 to 8,445-square feet for the two-unit townhomes; 10,650 to 11,005-square feet for the single family lots, all of which are located on 42nd Avenue Northeast between 2nd and 4th Street Northeast; the four-plex lots west of 2nd Street Northeast range from 13,473 to 13,709-square feet.

The new phase will include the connection to existing city streets through the extension of 2nd Street Northeast and 4th Street Northeast; and the construction of 42nd Street Northeast. The project also includes sidewalks that will be constructed as lots are sold and connect to existing sidewalks.

Next West Ridge phase advancing with plans for 18 lots, including townhomes [2017]

One of those conditions is that the West Ridge developers are responsible for the permanent stormwater facility that will be privately owned and maintained.

The improvement agreement between the West Ridge developers and the city outlines the developer’s stormwater requirements and envisions the construction of a regional stormwater facility on a separate parcel with a shared cost arrangement between West Ridge, Thaniel and the city.

As the West Ridge developers planned the previous phase, they asked the city to build a permanent stormwater detention pond onsite that would be a private facility to treat just West Ridge. That request was approved in 2021 and the developer is constructing that facility now.

NWGF’s Thaniel Addition project shrinking slightly in favor of plans for new project south of city [2018]

The property has already been annexed and services are already being provided by the city and an increase in lots adds to the city’s tax base, according to the staff report.

Per the 2015 annexation agreement, the city has invested more than $1.4 million toward a sewer lift station and force main that serves the West Ridge and Thaniel subdivisions. Under the agreement, the developers will reimburse the city as lots are brought to the market, according to the staff report, and for the remaining phases of West Ridge, the developer is required to reimburse the city for those sewer improvements on a per acre basis. The West Ridge developers are also to continue their park in lieu of payments to the city Park and Recreation Department.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

