GFPD arrests male who fled police into river

There’s a large police presence this morning along the Missouri River from the 1st Avenue North bridge to the 9th Street Bridge, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

Officers initiated contact with a male near the federal courthouse on July 28 and the male fled to the river, according to GFPD.

The male disappeared from view several times as officers, who were on both sides of the river, ordered him to comply, according to GFPD.

Officers, with the help of Great Falls Fire Rescue and their boat, took the male into custody about 10:15 a.m. July 28, according to GFPD.

The male has a no bond probation and parole warrant, according to GFPD, and will be remanded to the Cascade County Detention Center shortly.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

