City to consider TIF request for KellerGeist project

City Commissioners will consider a request for up to $263,500 in downtown tax increment financing funds for the KellerGeist Pub Theater project during their Aug. 1 meeting.

The KellerGeist owners are planning to remodel the building at 111 Central Ave., originally know as Albercht Furniture and dates to 1887.

The remodel includes extensive façade work including window replacement, wall repair, front awning repair and concrete repair. The project also includes adding a fire suppression system, ADA compliant bathrooms, installation of security cameras, outdoor lighting and replacement of the rear security door.

The owners, Matthias and Jolene Schalper are planning about $1.4 million of total improvements to the property to create a music and theater venue, in addition to the existing bar space.

The Schalpers applied for TIF funding through the commission since the total amount requested exceeds the $130,000 cap through the downtown TIF programs that are reviewed and approved by staff. The rear door replacement and concrete repair aren’t currently eligible through the existing environmental safety program, but staff views the improvements as appropriate for TIF funding.

The project is expected to begin this fall and completed by Christmas.

Staff is recommending approval of the request.

In June, the Downtown Development Partnership, the recommending body for the commission for projects within the downtown TIF district, recommended approval of the request.

TIF projects are based reimbursement based, so the work must be completed before the city reimburses a property owner with TIF funds.

According to the city staff report, the project won’t directly improve public infrastructure, but renovating the façade will benefit the district and installing lighting and cameras will help protect surrounding property from vandalism.

The fire suppression system will increase safety for the downtown district, according to staff.

The project was identified as a catalyst project in the city’s growth policy, the Downtown Urban Renewal Plan and the Great Falls Downtown Visioning project, according to staff.

“The opening of the KellerGeist Pub Theater is proposed to support and expand opportunities for performing arts through the creation a destination facility that will attract visitors to downtown Great Falls. The applicant proposes to host weekly events that are estimated to attract roughly 20,000 new visitors to the downtown district each year,” according to the staff report.

Since the request exceeds the cap in the downtown TIF program, the commission has discretion in awarding the request.

Staff wrote in their agenda report that they view the project as a special or unique opportunity that will improve the downtown district.

The downtown TIF has a current cash balance of $4,476,320.

The fund is heavily used by the city and private sector to fund downtown projects, but there is adequate funding to fulfill the KellerGeist request, according to staff.

