GFPD made two arrests in incidents of injury, threatened harm

Great Falls Police made two noticeable arrests on July 25.

At 1:19 p.m. July 25, police were dispatched to 510 1st Ave. N. for a disturbance.

According to the police report, Michael Payne was causing problems and is known to law enforcement.

Payne has alerts in the local system for being confrontational with law enforcement, carrying knives and machetes and for having mental health issues, according to the police report.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the mobile response team, a crisis intervention team, and located Payne at the Midtown Motel.

According to the mobile response team on scene, Payne had a falling out with “Angela” for whom he ran drugs after she cut him out.

One arrested in afternoon standoff

Payne had threatened to kill Angela, produced a large straight blade knife, made comments and walked toward the hotel where Angela was staying, according to the police report.

Two members of the mobile response team told law enforcement on scene that it was their professional opinion that Payne was homicidal.

Police detained Payne and there were two large straight blade knives on a trash can near where he was sitting, according to the police report.

Man charged in June 30 standoff

Police located Angela who said Payne was coming off drugs and was mentally unstable. She told police she normally helps Payne but that he wants more money daily and that he had threatened to harm her, according to the police report.

According to witnesses, Payne had twice threatened to kill Angela during the incident.

County Attorney Josh Racki said officials didn’t look much into Payne’s claim of Angela being a drug dealer as he’s an unreliable reporter.

Payne was charged with a felony count of attempted assault with a weapon and the prosecutors requested a $50,000 bond with GPS monitoring.

Payne has a history of drug and traffic offenses and prosecutors said in their charging documents they were concerned he would try to harm the victim if released.

Crime roundup: Standoff; corrections officer arrested; follow-up on May incidents

Across town around 7:45 p.m. July 25, police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the Sam’s Club parking lot at 401 Northwest Bypass.

When police arrived, they found a male lying on the ground.

According to witnesses, a female had run the male over with a van.

Bradley charged with attempted deliberate homicide for March 7 chase, shooting

Police spoke to witnesses and were told the male and female were involved in some sort of disturbance in the van and at some point the female fell out of the van and the male also exited, according to the police report.

The female then got back into the van, drove around the parking lot and drove directly at the male, striking him, according to the police report. He was transported to Benefis’ emergency department.

The female drove south on 6th Street Northwest and the vehicle was located in the Fortune’s Casino, where the female driver was found and identified as Chavonne Parker, according to the police report.

Police make arrests in weekend incident

Parker resisted arrest and had a pint of Southern Comfort in her bra at the time of arrest, according to the police report.

Parker was charged with a felony county of assault with a weapon and misdemeanor counts of first offense driving under the influence, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Prosecutors requested a $15,000 bond and alcohol monitoring upon release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

