Christmas Stroll button artwork being accepted

The Downtown Great Falls Association has opened the call to artists for the 40th annual Christmas Stroll button artwork.

Cascade County residents can submit their proposed artwork for this year’s “Cowboy Christmas” theme.

The button art judging will use the same format as previous years and be judged by a panel selected by DGFA.

Artwork rules:

original artwork must be matted and ready to be framed

all artwork must be submitted in a round format, any other shape, such as a square or rectangle may be rejected

artwork can be any practical size as it will be duplicated onto round, 3.5-inch images, which will be wrapped onto 3-inch buttons so that the outer quarter-inch of the image will wrap around the edge and not be visible

artwork may include “40th Annual Christmas Stroll 2023,” but it is not required as DGFA will superimpose that lettering onto the winning artwork

ensure that key imagery, any lettering, and signature are far enough from the outer edge of the circle to appear on the face of the button

artists may submit up to three design proposals

artwork that doesn’t follow the criteria may be rejected

The winning artist will be awarded a cash prize of $150 from DGFA.

DGFA will print 500 buttons that will be numbered and sold to community members.

The winning artwork will also be used on the event posters displayed throughout town.

The original winning artwork will be offered as a prize during the Christmas Stroll button.

The image becomes DGFA property and may be used in future promotions.

Submissions are due by 2 p.m. Sept. 13.

Late and incomplete submissions won’t be considered.

Contact information should be contacted to the back of the artwork and delivered to the DGFA office at 318 Central Ave.

The winning artist will be announced by Sept. 18.

All non-winning artwork can be picked up after Sept. 18.

For questions, call the DGFA office at 406-453-6151 or email celeste@downtowngreatfalls.net with ‘stroll button’ in the subject line.

