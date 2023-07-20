City approves labor agreement

City Commissioners approved a labor agreement during their July 18 meeting with the Plumbers Pipefitters Local No. 41, which consists of four employees across three departments – Park and Recreation, Planning and Community Development and Public Works.

The agreement runs from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.

Updates to the agreement include not counting holidays in computing the initial 40-hour work week for overtime purposes, according to city staff.

City approves two labor agreements

The agreement includes a 12-month probationary period for all newly hired or rehired employees.

The agreement increases the meal reimbursement to $15 per meal and that the city furnishes all tools and equipment needed for piping and plumbing installations and that no employee furnishes any tools.

City approves budget, intent to raise taxes

The agreement includes a five percent wage increase in both years of the agreement with an increase of $17,673 in the first year and $18,240 in the second year, for an overall increase of $35,613 for the contract term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

