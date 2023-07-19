City approves ARPA agreements for infrastructure projects

City Commissioners finalized agreements with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation during their July 18 meeting for American Rescue Plan Act funds for the city’s lift station project and reimbursements for other public works improvements.

The city was allocated about $8.4 million of minimum allocation grants and another $2 million of competitive grants through the state’s ARPA funds.

The city allocated some of those funds already as matching funds for competitive grants awarded to two current projects.

Those projects include the Central Avenue-3rd Street drainage project is using competitive and minimum allocation grants and Lift Station No. 1 project.

Staff is funding portions of those projects with the state ARPA funds to free up other funds for other infrastructure projects, according to city staff.

On July 18, commissioners approved the use of the remaining state ARPA funds as reimbursement for water and sewer infrastructure expenses incurred between March 3, 2021 and June 30, 2022 over 14 projects:

sewer system improvements: $ 444,528

stormwater system improvements: $ 784,932

wastewater treatment plant improvements: $ 33,746

water mains system improvements: $ 1,171,401

water treatment plant improvements: $ 277,576

The reimbursements will go to the water, sewer and stormwater funds to finance current and future projects, according to city staff.

