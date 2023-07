Great Falls Park and Recreation and the Gibson Park Snack Shack are hosting a movie in the park on July 22.

This month’s movie, Super Mario Brothers, will begin around 9:30 p.m. in Gibson Park near the bandshell.

The movie is free and families can bring lawn chairs and blankets to the park for a movie under the stars.

The event also includes face painting from 7-9 p.m. and other activities for kids.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook