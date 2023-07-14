Neighborhood council events July 17-21

One neighborhood council meets next week and another is hosting an ice cream social.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. July 17 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center conference room, 3000 15th Ave. S.

Agenda items include Alliance for Youth presentation, annual ice cream social, candidate forum plans and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC5, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 is hosting its 20th annual ice cream social from 6-8 p.m. July 20 in Memorial Park, 19th Street and 2nd Avenue North.

Ice cream and root beer floats will be served. The social is free and open to the public, thanks to the generosity of Meadow Gold and the council members.

More information on NC8, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Three additional neighborhood council summer socials will be hosted in August.

All events are free and open to the public.

NC3: Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. in Jaycee Park

NC7: Aug. 20 at 12 p.m. in Carter Park

NC5: Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. in Russell Park

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

