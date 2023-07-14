County approves horse racing contract

County Commissioners approved the contract for horse racing during a special July 14 meeting with the Great Falls Turf Club.

Races start July 15 at Montana Expo Park.

The agreement between the county and turf club includes race dates on July 15-16, July 22-23 and July 29-30.

Under the agreement, the county will pay the turf club $13,000 per race date with a $75,000 maximum for race meet purses.

Montana State Fair concert lineup announced

The turf club will pay the county $400 for garbage removal in the backside of the grounds from June 12-July 31.

The county retains concessions revenue, according to the agreement, and the turf club retains the gate admissions and parking fees for non-fair race days.

Susan Shannon, fairgrounds manager, said that the county has worked with the turf club for horse racing since 2013.

Commissioner Jim Larson asked about the dates included in the agreement when the turf club has access to the grounds.

County approves use of new talent booking firm for state fair

Shannon said the contract includes dates in June, immediately following the high school rodeo, for the turf club to get into various areas to prep for the races but can’t access the track.

In August and through September, they have access to the grounds, other than the track, to continue cleanup after the fair. Shannon said it doesn’t conflict with any other horse events and the extra time is needed since the turf club doesn’t have enough manpower to clean out all the stalls immediately after the event.

County releases 2022 fair numbers

Sparky Kottke with the turf club said that rodeo will be at the fairgrounds during some of the cleanup dates, but they don’t use many stalls, giving the club more time to clean up.

Larson said he’s glad to see horse racing still in Great Falls.

He said he goes to the races when he can and talks to people in the stands. Larson said he’s noticed many spectators come from out of town for the races.

Kottke said horses have been on the grounds since the end of June and about 100 horses are there now with more coming for the later race dates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

