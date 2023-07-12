City seeking applicants for advisory board

The City of Great Falls is seeking applicants for several advisory boards and commissions.

Citizen Interest Forms are available at the City Manager’s office, Civic Center, Room 201, by calling 406-455-8450; or may be downloaded from the Citizen Interest Form Page.​

PARK AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD

There is currently one opening on the Park and Recreation Advisory Board for the remainder of a three-year term through Dec. 31, 2023.

The board consists of seven members.

The board advises the City Commission and the city manager on all matters related to city Park and Recreation programs.

Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 4 p.m.

Applicants must live within the city limits.

For more information, contact Steve Herrig at 771-1265.

The application deadline has been extended until July 28 at 5 p.m.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

There is one opening on the Audit Committee for a three year term from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026.

The Audit Committee was established by the City Commission in October of 1992 and consists of five members to include the mayor, a commissioner, the city manager, the finance director and a private citizen.

City Commissioners approved to increase the number of members on the committee to include an additional private citizen in 2016.

The committee provides assurance that financial disclosures made by management reasonably portray the city’s financial condition, results of operations and plans and long-term commitments.

Experience or interest in financial information is helpful.

For more information, contact Melissa Kinzler at 455-8476.

The application deadline has been extended until July 28 at 5 p.m.

