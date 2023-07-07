One arrested in afternoon standoff

Updated 4:50 p.m. July 7

Zaviyar Lee Gilbreath, 18, of Great Falls, was arrested July 7 on multiple charges in connection with the incident on 41st Avenue Northeast earlier today.

He was charged in district court with felony robbery and theft, and misdemeanor theft and is being held on a $100,000 bond, according to GFPD.

Gilbreath was also charged in Municipal Court with two misdemeanor theft counts and one privacy in communication count, according to GFPD.

Gilbreath is suspected in several different crimes over the past several days, in several different areas of Great Falls, according to GFPD.

This afternoon, Gilbreath was in a residence on 41st Avenue Northeast and officers were attempting to arrest him, according to GFPD.

Earlier today, GFPD said officers had surrounded the house and Gilbreath was not compliant.

The public was asked to avoid the area and residents were asked to remain indoors during the incident.

GFPD said as of 4:20 p.m. that the scene was secure and safer but officers would continue to be on scene continuing their investigation.

