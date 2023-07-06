Two customs entry points have summer expanded hours

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on July 6 that it’s beginning a 120-day temporary expansion of hours at two land border Ports of Entry in Montana.

For several years, CBP has documented a reduction in privately-owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic at some POEs along its northern border with some ports having permanently reduced operational hours prior to 2019, according to a release.

This expansion will temporarily expand operational hours at the Piegan Port of Entry from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week beginning July 16.

The Raymond Port of Entry will temporarily expand operational hours from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week beginning July 30.

Currently, traffic volumes in Montana remain approximately 22 percent below their 2019 levels, according to a release and at the conclusion of the temporary expansion of hours, CBP will conduct an analysis on traffic flow including an hourly breakdown, overall volume, and types of conveyances that crossed the border. CBP will also identify potential alternate POEs, review community impacts, and consider similar expanded hours at these locations.