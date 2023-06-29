No primary needed for city election

The city will not need a primary election for the mayor or commission seats.

Filing for the Great Falls municipal election closed June 19.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 7 and the city typically conducts a mail ballot election.

The following seats are up for election this year:

mayor

two city commissioners

two municipal court judges

45 neighborhood council representatives.

The mayor and neighborhood council representatives serve two year terms.

The candidates for mayor are:

Joe McKenney, a current city commissioner

Cory Reeves, former undersheriff

Casey Schreiner, a former state legislator

Abby Brown

Bob Kelly is not seeking reelection after four terms as mayor. He was a commissioner previously.

McKenney doesn’t have to resign his current commission seat to run for mayor, but if elected to that seat, commissioners would have to appoint someone to McKenney’s vacated seat. If he doesn’t win as mayor, he’d retain his commission seat another two years.

Commissioners serve four year terms.

Candidates for commission are:

Eric Hinebauch, incumbent

Rick Tryon, incumbent

Kendall Cox

Shannon Wilson

Micaela Stroop

One of the judge seats is a four year term and the newly added position has an initial two year term.

Steve Bolstad has filed for another term as Municipal Court judge.

Cayle Halberg and Mark Dunn have filed to run for the newly created second judge seat.

Halberg is in private practice and Dunn is a current city prosecutor.

The Electric will host a candidate forum or publish candidate questionnaires in the fall.

All newly elected officials take office in January 2024.

Filing for the city election opened April 20.

City legal staff has determined that their aren’t enough candidates to trigger a primary election in September, but are awaiting a determination from the county elections office.

State law states a primary isn’t needed if:

the number of candidates for an office exceeds three times the number to be elected to that office in no more than one-half of the offices on the ballot; and

the number of candidates in excess of three times the number to be elected is not more than one for any office on the ballot.

The law also states that “the election administrator may determine that a primary election for a nonpartisan county office need not be held if fewer than three candidates have filed for that office.”

On June 21, City Attorney Davis Dennis sent a lengthy email to Sandra Merchant, county clerk and recorder, detailing his analysis on why the city didn’t need to run a primary election.

On June 29, Merchant responded and wrote, “I checked with the SOS on our questions about the primary election to verify that we were looking at it correctly. Your interpretation of the law and your math were correct; I appreciate you sending the email. So, in accordance with that law, there is no need for a primary election in September.”

Under state law, a qualified elector must be a resident of the City of Great Falls and be registered to vote.

Those running for mayor, commission and neighborhood council must be qualified city electors.

Those seeking a commission seat must be a resident of Great Falls for at least 60 days preceding the election. Mayoral candidates must be at least 21 years of age and have been a resident of Montana for at least three years and a resident of Great Falls for at least two years preceding the election.

Candidates for neighborhood council must be residents of their designated neighborhood district.

There are nine neighborhood councils with five seats each. Council boundaries are here.

Commissioners update city code to add a Municipal Court judge

Municipal court judge candidates shall have the same qualifications as a judge of the district court as set forth in Article VII, Section 9, of the Montana Constitution, except a municipal court judge need only be admitted, and in good standing, to the practice of law in Montana for at least three years prior to the date of election. A municipal court judge shall be a resident of Cascade County one year preceding the election, and be a resident and qualified elector in the City of Great Falls at the time of his or her election. Further, a municipal court judge shall become certified as provided in state law to assume the functions of that office.

The fees to file are:

mayor: $56.16

commissioner: $37.44

neighborhood council representative: $0

municipal court judge Department A (four year term): $1,284.15

municipal court judge Department B (two year term): $1,070.12

The City of Great Falls operates under the commission-manager form of government and the commission serves as the city’s legislative and policy-making body. Commissioners employ the city manager who directs daily operations.

Commission meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month.

In 1996, a Local Government Study Commission recommended the formation of neighborhood councils in Great Falls to provide opportunities for citizen involvement in city government. The proposal was placed on the ballot and was approved. Since that time, Neighborhood Councils have operated in an advisory capacity and as liaisons to city staff, the commission and residents. Neighborhood council meetings take place monthly.

New this year is a second municipal court judge position.

The second judge position is designated as Municipal Court Department B and is subject to an initial two year term. After that, the position will have the same four year general election cycle beginning in November 2025.

Additional information about the upcoming 2023 Municipal Election is on the city’s website or contact the county elections office at 406-454-6803; or Lisa Kunz, city clerk, at 406-455-8451; or Lanni Klasner, neighborhood council liaison, at 406-455-8496.

