Several July 4 events planned in Great Falls

Several local events are coming up for the July 4 holiday.

The Great Falls Municipal Band is holding a free concert June 28 in the Mansfield Convention Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Concessions will be available and pre-concert entertainment from Miss Linda’s Studio Centre begins at 6 p.m.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and will feature familiar patriotic selections.

The July 4 parade will be downtown.

As a safety precaution, remain behind the rope markers and avoid crossing the parade route.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and the route runs from 1st Avenue South to 8th Street, north to Central Avenue, and then heads west to Park Drive and disbands in Margaret Park, north of the Civic Center.

Do not park vehicles along the parade route. There are several parking facilities available within walking distance of the parade.

Street closures begin at 9 a.m. on July 4, according to the parade permit submitted to the city.

For more information about the parade, contact Lola Galloway at 406-750-4721.

The 4th of July Hootenanny, with live music, will begin immediately after the parade on Central Avenue and 5th Street.

The Electric City Water Park will be open from noon-6 p.m.

The People’s Park and Recreation Foundation community fireworks display will begin around 10:15 p.m. from West Bank Park. The park will be closed on July 4 for the pyrotechnics setup.

The best viewing of the community fireworks display will be at Elk’s-Riverside Park on River Drive North between Central and 6th Street.

Parking is available at Gibson Park.

The People’s Park and Recreation Foundation collects donations throughout the year for the annual fireworks display.

Donations can be mailed to Fireworks Forever Fund, c/o People’s Park and Recreation Foundation, P.O. Box 2106, Great Falls, MT 59403.

Other firework viewing options include Eagle Falls Golf Course and Centene Stadium.

The Great Falls Voyagers are also in town and the game begins at 7 p.m. with fireworks to follow.

The golf course is hosting a free community celebration starting at 6 p.m. with live music, games for kids, and food and drink specials in the taphouse.

For those who want to play golf, sign up for the nine-hole, two-person scramble beginning at 5 p.m. The scramble is $20 for passholders and $40 for non-passholders. For more information, call Eagle Falls at 406-761-1078.

City offices will be closed on July 4.

