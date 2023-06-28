Omaha Trophy awarded to Malmstrom’s 40th Helicopter Squadron

U.S. Air Force General Anthony Cotton, commander of U.S Strategic Command, and Mr. Terry Kroeger, Strategic Command Consultation Committee member, are at Malmstrom Air Force Base today to present the 2022 Omaha Trophy.

The officials are presenting the trophy during a June 28 ceremony to the 40th Helicopter Squadron.

The Omaha Trophy is the highest honor bestowed upon a nuclear enterprise unit by a civilian organization.

Omaha Trophy returns to Malmstrom [2022]

The award was created in 1971 by the Strategic Air Command Consultation Committee and awarded to the command’s best wing. The SCC, an advisory group of Omaha business leaders, later became the Strategic Command Consultation Committee after the current USSTRATCOM’s activation in 1992.

Grey Wolf squadron activated, new large maintenance vehicle arrives at Malmstrom

In 2020, the committee made a change and now the Omaha Trophy is awarded to military units with intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines, strategic bombers, and strategic space and information operations.

Cotton announced the 2022 Omaha Trophy recipients on February 9 and they are:

Intercontinental Ballistic Missile: 40th Helicopter Squadron, Malmstrom

40th Helicopter Squadron, Malmstrom Ballistic Missile Submarine: USS RHODE ISLAND (SSBN 740), Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga.

USS RHODE ISLAND (SSBN 740), Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. Strategic Bomber: 37th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D.

37th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. Global Operations: Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron FOUR, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.

The 341st Missile Wing won the award for 2007, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

The 12th Missile Squadron at Malmstrom won in 2021 for intercontinental ballistic missile units.

The 40th is currently preparing to transition from their UH-1N Huey helicopters to the new MH-139A Grey Wolf.

Additional low-rate initial production helicopters will begin arriving at Malmstrom in late 2024 and early 2025 to begin initial operating capability, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

