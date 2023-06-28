Montana Department of Revenue beginning to issue tax rebates July 3

Montana income taxpayers may notice extra money in their bank accounts or a rebate check in the mail next month.

The Montana Department of Revenue will begin issuing rebates of 2021 individual income taxes to more than 530,000 qualifying Montana taxpayers beginning July 3. The department anticipates distributing most rebates by Aug. 31, according to a department release.

Taxpayers do not need to apply for the rebate.

Rebates will be sent to qualifying taxpayers according to the information provided on the most recently filed Montana Form 2—either electronically via direct deposit, or by paper check to the address on the return.

Taxpayers must have paid income taxes to receive a rebate. Specifically, qualifying taxpayers are those who filed a 2021 resident tax return and 2020 resident or part-year resident tax return by Oct. 17, 2022, according to the revenue department.

Qualified taxpayers cannot be claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s tax return.

The rebates are equal to the amount of a taxpayer’s 2021 taxes up to $1,250 for single, married filing separately, and head of household filers and $2,500 for married filing jointly filers. Taxpayers can find the amount of their 2021 tax liability on line 20 of their Montana tax return.

The individual income tax rebate is a result of the legislature passing and the governor signing House Bill 192 during the 2023 Montana Legislative Session.

More information about the rebate, including checking the status of a rebate, is here.

