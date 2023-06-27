Calumet drills this week

Calumet Montana Refining, LLC will be conducting annual river spill response training exercises this week.

The training exercise will include deployment of containment booms in area waterways, including at the Missouri River along Cochrane Dam, Rainbow Dam and Black Eagle Dam.

The training exercises will primarily occur June 27-28.

“Residents may become aware of these training activities along the waterways. These training activities are part of our annual drills and are not a cause for concern,” according to Calumet.

