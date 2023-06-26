Sunday Reads: June 25

Here’s this week’s reading list, hope everyone enjoyed the sunshine over the weekend.

The Washington Post: Documents reveal Supreme Court justices’ long-running tensions over ethics

The Washington Post: New video undercuts claim Twitter censored pro-Trump views before Jan. 6

The Washington Post: Wagner Group chief Prigozhin resurfaces, saying mercenaries rebelled to fight being absorbed into regular military

The New York Times: How to improve the science of what we eat

The New Yorker: An abortion clinic one year later

Associated Press: Judge blocks Wyoming’s 1st-in-the-nation abortion pill ban while court decides lawsuit

The Economist: How drugs and alcohol have fuelled soldiers for centuries

Council on Foreign Relations: Why China-Taiwan Relations Are So Tense

Foreign Policy: Prigozhin’s Mutiny Is the Beginning of Putin’s End

Axios: Record number of media job cuts so far in 2023

The New York Times: Welcome to the era of very earnest parenting

The Washington Post: The real reason people in the Northeast are most likely to still have landlines: A Department of Data mystery

Eater San Francisco: An ode to diner coffee

The Economist: A different way to measure the climate impact of food

KFF Health News: California’s homelessness crisis is homegrown, study finds

