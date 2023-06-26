Giant Springs hosting birding event

Giant Springs State Park in Great Falls is holding a Bird Bonanza birding event on July 23 for youth 7-12 years old.

The event begins at the ranger station from 10-11:15 a.m., and park staff will teach bird identification and binocular skills, lead a guided hike and other activities. Participating youth will earn their Junior Ranger badge at the conclusion of the hike.

Pre-registration is required for this free event and space is limited. Younger siblings along with parents and guardians of participants are welcome to attend, although the hiking trail will not accommodate strollers.

Sign up on the park’s Facebook page or by calling the ranger station at 727-1212.

