City hires new planning director

Brock Cherry is the city’s new planning and community development director.

City Manager Greg Doyon made the announcement during the June 20 commission meeting.

The position has been vacant since former director Craig Raymond left on March 7 after 12 years of service to the city.

Cherry is coming from Mountain Home, Idaho where he has been the community development director the last three years. He also worked as a planner for the cities of Twin Falls and Meridian in Idaho.

Cherry has a masters in bioregional planning and community design with an emphasis in public administration and small town/rural planning from the University of Idaho and a bachelors in political science from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

In a release, Doyon said, “Brock will bring enthusiasm and energy to the community, department, and the position. As Great Falls prepares for a complete growth management plan overhaul, Brock’s experience and collaborative approach will benefit the community tremendously.”

Cherry starts with the city on Aug. 7.

Mountain Home has a population of about 16,000 and the city completed a comprehensive plan in 2020 and a downtown master plan in 2018, according to City of Mountain Home.

In a LinkedIn post, Cherry wrote that, “I will proudly serve as the city’s chief planning and development representative. We are looking forward to this incredible opportunity! My family and I will begin our Montana journey at the end of July. I’m leaving Mountain Home proud of our community development team’s achievements. Thank you to the Idaho planning, economic, and community development community and those who guided and mentored me. It has been a fantastic ride, and I can’t wait to begin the next chapter.”

