Park and Rec encouraging its Adopt a Park program

The City of Great Falls Park and Recreation Department is encouraging those who enjoy outdoor recreation to consider participating in their Adopt a Park program.

The program “provides a service teaching opportunity for a family or a school group, a team building activity for an agency, and a monthly day of service for individuals. You can give back to the park you love, knowing that without your kind service our labor would be far more difficult to achieve,” according to Park and Rec.

The name and service hours for those who adopt a park will be reported monthly to the Park and Rec Advisory Board.

The name of those who adopt parks will be included on the Park and Rec Adopt a Park thank you page and recognized annually during Park and Rec Month celebrations in July.

Groups, families and individuals who adopt parks will be recognized monthly, if they so wish, on Park and Rec’s social media channels.

The Park and Rec department typically asks for a one year commitment for the adopt a park program but that can be discussed with city staff during the application process.

The department asks that each adopt a park group meets at least once a month to work two hours a month minimum.

More information about the program and the application form is available here or call the Park and Rec office at 406-771-1265.

